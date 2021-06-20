DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,186 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,439,664 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $490,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,510 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,246,679 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $126,287,000 after buying an additional 34,904 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 248.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,210,354 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $68,034,000 after buying an additional 862,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 155.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 988,443 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $55,560,000 after buying an additional 601,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DKS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson cut their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.18.

Shares of DKS opened at $91.70 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.68 and a twelve month high of $102.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 23.69%.

In other news, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $9,615,686.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 161,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,165,321.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 4,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $437,679.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,807,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,675 shares of company stock worth $15,775,263 in the last ninety days. 30.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.