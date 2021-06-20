Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Trading Up 4.6% After Analyst Upgrade

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)’s stock price traded up 4.6% on Friday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $76.00 to $82.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Denbury traded as high as $75.45 and last traded at $75.37. 32,029 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 892,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.03.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Denbury in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on Denbury from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Denbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.20.

Get Denbury alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in Denbury during the first quarter worth $153,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Denbury during the first quarter worth $172,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Denbury during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Ararat Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Denbury in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. Denbury had a negative net margin of 214.16% and a negative return on equity of 146.78%. Analysts expect that Denbury Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Denbury (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.