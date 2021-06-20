DeepOnion (ONION) Market Capitalization Achieves $9.01 Million

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 31.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 20th. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $9.01 million and approximately $91,737.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 13.4% against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,511,036 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

