Datum (DAT) Price Down 11.5% Over Last 7 Days

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. During the last seven days, Datum has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Datum has a market capitalization of $2.73 million and $38,798.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datum coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00057476 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00024536 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003825 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $257.12 or 0.00720296 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00043244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00083026 BTC.

Datum Coin Profile

Datum (DAT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,457,966,673 coins. The Reddit community for Datum is https://reddit.com/r/datumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Datum is datum.org . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

Datum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

