Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,720,000 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the May 13th total of 15,730,000 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

In other news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.27, for a total value of $617,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,662,759.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $85,632.43. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 117,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,745,270.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,221,441 shares of company stock valued at $102,902,743 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Datadog by 311.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,768,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,467,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154,019 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $385,468,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $364,002,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,219,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,436 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at about $136,373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DDOG. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on Datadog from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Datadog from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Datadog from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $103.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.30. The firm has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of -737.52 and a beta of 1.00. Datadog has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $119.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.57 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

