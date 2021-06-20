Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 8,800 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 82.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 40.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total transaction of $476,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,285. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total value of $257,607.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,362,549. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,085 shares of company stock worth $3,593,910 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MCO. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Argus increased their target price on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.67.

NYSE MCO opened at $348.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $330.96. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $253.17 and a twelve month high of $357.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a return on equity of 125.60% and a net margin of 35.66%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

