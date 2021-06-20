Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 100,000 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 58.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its position in KeyCorp by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 31,171,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,505 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,746,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,692,000 after acquiring an additional 99,411 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in KeyCorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,593,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,665,000 after acquiring an additional 309,215 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in KeyCorp by 658.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,578,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,406,000 after acquiring an additional 10,919,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth $175,147,000. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $19.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.05. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $23.65.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $315,307.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,526. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $751,552.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 223,446 shares in the company, valued at $4,768,337.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 397,290 shares of company stock worth $8,901,412. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

