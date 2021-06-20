Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 48.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.31.

KMB stock opened at $128.69 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The stock has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.17.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

