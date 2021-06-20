Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Raises Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in NIO were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NIO. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 107.5% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 20,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in NIO by 14.4% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 734,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,627,000 after acquiring an additional 92,313 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in NIO by 807.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in NIO by 18.2% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 12,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in NIO during the first quarter worth approximately $398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NIO shares. Mizuho raised their target price on NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.60 to $58.30 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. HSBC upped their target price on NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BOCOM International started coverage on NIO in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.86.

NYSE NIO opened at $46.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of $73.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.90 and a beta of 2.55. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 61.18% and a negative net margin of 38.46%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

