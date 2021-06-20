Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $2.66 Million Stock Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 27.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,416,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,107,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,135,000 after buying an additional 1,835,580 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 102,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,669,000 after buying an additional 30,212 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 996.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,356,000 after buying an additional 63,510 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 856,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,106,000 after buying an additional 164,151 shares during the period. 19.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price objective (down from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

PDD stock opened at $125.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.96 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.23. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.89 and a 12-month high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

