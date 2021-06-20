Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $2.17 Million Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $150.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.34. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.30 and a fifty-two week high of $168.00. The company has a market capitalization of $67.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COF. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America began coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.63.

In other news, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $941,599.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,042 shares in the company, valued at $9,342,193.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,307,543.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,936,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,248 shares of company stock worth $14,196,884 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

