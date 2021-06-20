Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Cuts Stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 239,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,578,000 after acquiring an additional 50,900 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 5.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 930,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,070,000 after buying an additional 51,068 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 958,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,106,000 after buying an additional 21,207 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 13.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 12.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 128,184 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $14,811,661.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,137 shares in the company, valued at $26,361,230.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 13,303 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $1,537,427.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,092,333.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,046 shares of company stock worth $24,257,003 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARW opened at $110.56 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $63.65 and a one year high of $124.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.55.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.57. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

