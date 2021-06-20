Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 96.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 165,798 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $9,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,415 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,066,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,469 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 21.6% during the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 518,156 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,245,000 after acquiring an additional 92,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBER opened at $49.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $93.34 billion, a PE ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 1.56. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.87.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,837,779.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.68.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

