Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 692,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,173 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Dada Nexus worth $18,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DADA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 272.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,740,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,039,000 after buying an additional 6,395,268 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Dada Nexus by 14.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,197,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,333,000 after acquiring an additional 916,364 shares during the last quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dada Nexus by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 6,868,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 800,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,714,000 after purchasing an additional 154,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter valued at $27,277,000. Institutional investors own 19.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DADA. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Dada Nexus from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:DADA traded up $1.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,905,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,390. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.57. Dada Nexus Limited has a fifty-two week low of $19.53 and a fifty-two week high of $61.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.20.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($2.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.46) by ($0.14). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 33.88%. Equities research analysts predict that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

