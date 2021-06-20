CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) EVP Sells $5,809,472.00 in Stock

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $5,809,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,378 shares in the company, valued at $18,092,508. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CVS opened at $82.40 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $90.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.82.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.