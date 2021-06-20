CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) EVP Sells $5,809,472.00 in Stock

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $5,809,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,378 shares in the company, valued at $18,092,508. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of CVS opened at $82.40 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $90.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.
CVS Health Company Profile
CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.
