CurrencyWorks (NASDAQ:CWRK) Stock Price Down 4.6%

CurrencyWorks Inc. (NASDAQ:CWRK)’s share price fell 4.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.99 and last traded at $0.99. 237,081 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 911,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.43.

About CurrencyWorks (NASDAQ:CWRK)

CurrencyWorks Inc provides turnkey set of services for companies to develop and integrate blockchain and cryptocurrency technologies into their business operations. Its services include business development and technical; blockchain and technology program management comprises product vision and road-mapping, program development and project management, and product development and testing; customer development, such as customer discovery and scoping and product commercialization and support; business launch; and post-business launch support services.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for CurrencyWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CurrencyWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.