CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Holdings Trimmed by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 320,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 122,827 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $12,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist increased their price objective on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. CubeSmart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $45.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $46.81. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.25.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.39%. Sell-side analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 79.07%.

In other CubeSmart news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $978,484.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,987,217.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $286,802.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,002,156.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,265 shares of company stock worth $1,893,265 over the last three months. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

