CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. reduced its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,173 shares during the period. CrowdStrike comprises 1.0% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 18.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 113.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 22.1% during the first quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 10,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 1,215.7% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 430,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,589,000 after purchasing an additional 397,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CRWD traded up $3.60 on Friday, reaching $244.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,987,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,940,628. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.37 and a twelve month high of $251.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $55.30 billion, a PE ratio of -340.15 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.86.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 93,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $18,295,423.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.90, for a total transaction of $1,173,325.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 350,163 shares of company stock valued at $71,171,944 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRWD. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.88.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

