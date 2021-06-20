CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company which, through its wholly-owned subsidiary CrossFirst Bank, provides personal banking, wealth management, loans, savings accounts, leasing, retirement plans, investment management and insurance services to businesses. It operates primarily in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas. CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CFB. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Truist raised their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of CFB stock opened at $14.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $15.67. The stock has a market cap of $766.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.39.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $45.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.34 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Jana Merfen purchased 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,100 shares in the company, valued at $99,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman George F. Jones, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $277,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,523.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $332,990 over the last quarter. 9.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $337,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $182,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,901,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,191,000 after acquiring an additional 336,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. 47.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

