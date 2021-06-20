Critical Review: Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) vs. Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX)

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) and Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vapotherm and Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vapotherm $125.73 million 4.86 -$51.50 million ($1.99) -11.84 Becton, Dickinson and $17.12 billion 4.09 $874.00 million $10.20 23.58

Becton, Dickinson and has higher revenue and earnings than Vapotherm. Vapotherm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Becton, Dickinson and, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.8% of Vapotherm shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.5% of Becton, Dickinson and shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Vapotherm shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Becton, Dickinson and shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vapotherm and Becton, Dickinson and’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vapotherm -34.60% -35.95% -21.49% Becton, Dickinson and 8.98% 15.53% 6.94%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Vapotherm and Becton, Dickinson and, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vapotherm 0 0 3 0 3.00 Becton, Dickinson and 0 5 5 0 2.50

Vapotherm currently has a consensus price target of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 82.51%. Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus price target of $276.75, indicating a potential upside of 15.05%. Given Vapotherm’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Vapotherm is more favorable than Becton, Dickinson and.

Volatility & Risk

Vapotherm has a beta of -1.62, meaning that its stock price is 262% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Becton, Dickinson and has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Becton, Dickinson and beats Vapotherm on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface. It also provides companion products, including Vapotherm Transfer Unit, which allows patients to be transferred between care areas within the hospital or ambulate while on therapy; Q50 compressor, which provides compressed air necessary to run the precision flow systems; aerosol aeroneb adaptor to facilitate delivery of ultrasonic aerosolized medication; aerosol disposable patient circuit that is designed to streamline the provision of intermittent and continuous aerosol nebulization by limiting condensate management; and tracheostomy adaptors. In addition, Vapotherm, Inc. offers ProSoft cannula to provide gentle contact with the skin; and disposable products comprising single-use disposables and nasal interfaces, as well as Oxygen Assist Modules, which helps clinicians maintain oxygen levels within a target range. The company sells its products to hospitals. Vapotherm, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Exeter, New Hampshire.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems. Its BD Life Sciences segment provides specimen and blood collection products and systems; automated blood and tuberculosis culturing, molecular testing, microorganism identification and drug susceptibility, and liquid-based cytology systems, as well as rapid diagnostic assays, microbiology laboratory automation products, and plated media products; and fluorescence-activated cell sorters and analyzers, antibodies and kits, reagent systems, and solutions for high-throughput single-cell gene expression analysis, as well as clinical oncology, immunological, and transplantation diagnostic/monitoring reagents and analyzers. The company's BD Interventional segment offers hernia and soft tissue repair, biological and bioresorbable grafts, biosurgery, and other surgical products; surgical infection prevention, surgical and laparoscopic instrumentation products; peripheral intervention products; and urology and critical care products. Becton, Dickinson and Company was founded in 1897 and is based in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey.

