Critical Review: Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) & Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR)

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) and Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Brookfield Property Partners and Vidler Water Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Property Partners 0 2 1 0 2.33 Vidler Water Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brookfield Property Partners currently has a consensus price target of $18.17, indicating a potential downside of 1.41%. Given Brookfield Property Partners’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Brookfield Property Partners is more favorable than Vidler Water Resources.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brookfield Property Partners and Vidler Water Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Property Partners $6.10 billion 1.31 -$1.23 billion N/A N/A Vidler Water Resources $9.61 million 23.19 $10.00 million N/A N/A

Vidler Water Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Brookfield Property Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Property Partners and Vidler Water Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Property Partners -16.80% -2.02% -0.76% Vidler Water Resources 100.23% 7.07% 6.99%

Risk & Volatility

Brookfield Property Partners has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vidler Water Resources has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.2% of Brookfield Property Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.2% of Vidler Water Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of Vidler Water Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vidler Water Resources beats Brookfield Property Partners on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc., is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing. Brookfield Property Partners is the flagship listed real estate company of Brookfield Asset Management Inc., a leading global alternative asset manager with over $540 billion in assets under management. More information is available at www.brookfield.com.

About Vidler Water Resources

Vidler Water Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The company sells its water rights to real estate developers, alternative energy facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities. It also leases and sells water assets and land. The company was formerly known as PICO Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Vidler Water Resources, Inc. in March 2021. Vidler Water Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Carson City, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.