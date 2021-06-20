Critical Contrast: Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) and Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT)

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) and Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Dada Nexus and Pintec Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dada Nexus 0 1 8 0 2.89 Pintec Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dada Nexus presently has a consensus target price of $39.71, suggesting a potential upside of 31.68%. Given Dada Nexus’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Dada Nexus is more favorable than Pintec Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Dada Nexus and Pintec Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dada Nexus -33.88% -34.89% -26.12% Pintec Technology N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dada Nexus and Pintec Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dada Nexus $831.87 million 8.55 -$261.33 million ($1.81) -16.66 Pintec Technology $57.97 million 0.71 -$45.05 million N/A N/A

Pintec Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dada Nexus.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.5% of Dada Nexus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Pintec Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Pintec Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Pintec Technology

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users. Its technology platform's financial services include assistance for borrowers to obtain loans from third party investors and various financial partners; a lending solution for borrowers who want to finance online purchases or who have personal or business installment loan requests; and a wealth management and insurance product distribution solution for asset management and insurance companies to facilitate the sales of products. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

