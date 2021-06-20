Cresset Asset Management LLC Takes $512,000 Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,621 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,660,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370,025 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 1,543.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,306,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,910,000 after purchasing an additional 14,374,649 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,914,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,910,000 after purchasing an additional 634,238 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,646,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,515,000 after purchasing an additional 796,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,071,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PBCT opened at $16.85 on Friday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $19.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.23.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 26.71%. The company had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.183 dividend. This is an increase from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.48%.

In related news, CFO R David Rosato sold 15,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $296,119.23. Also, Director Jerry Franklin sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $126,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,848.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 252,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,613,659 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PBCT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point upped their target price on People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.94.

People’s United Financial Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

