Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 132 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $218,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,112.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 213,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,544,000 after buying an additional 196,220 shares during the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 29.3% during the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 11,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $672,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,680,000 after buying an additional 11,698 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $102.27 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $56.49 and a twelve month high of $110.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.74.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

