Cresset Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,573 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 31.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 33,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,966 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd stock opened at $31.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 12 month low of $18.45 and a 12 month high of $33.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.15. The stock has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.99.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea and internationally. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

