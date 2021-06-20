Cresset Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 41.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 150.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 488.9% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 84.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $622.75.

In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.70, for a total value of $2,993,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,987 shares in the company, valued at $18,551,916.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total value of $3,292,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,396 shares of company stock worth $13,413,107. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ALGN opened at $601.64 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.11 and a 52-week high of $647.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $592.10.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

