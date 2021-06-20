Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases 757 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 70.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 521.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $325.34 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $294.21 and a one year high of $365.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $328.54. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 48.42%. The firm had revenue of $391.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 30.17%.

FDS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.00.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $837,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,355.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

