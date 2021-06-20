Cresset Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 73.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Bilibili by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 13,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Bilibili by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Ocean Arete Ltd. purchased a new position in Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth $3,743,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 14.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BILI shares. Nomura upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. 86 Research upgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.56.

BILI opened at $118.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.78 and a beta of 1.24. Bilibili Inc. has a one year low of $38.54 and a one year high of $157.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.45). The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 24.93% and a negative return on equity of 26.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.43) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

