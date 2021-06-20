Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $452,000 Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $127.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.16. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $128.29.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

