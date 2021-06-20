Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CS. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group raised Credit Suisse Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Shares of Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.63. Credit Suisse Group has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $14.95.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 2.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.96%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 365.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.