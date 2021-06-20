Credit Suisse Group Boosts REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Price Target to $13.00

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $9.20 to $13.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

REVG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on REV Group from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on REV Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised REV Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised REV Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Shares of REVG opened at $14.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.42 million, a P/E ratio of 165.00 and a beta of 2.71. REV Group has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.40.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.19. REV Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 0.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that REV Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

In related news, CEO Rodney M. Rushing bought 16,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $301,165.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 948,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,062,930.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher M. Daniels bought 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $50,528.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 135,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,702.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 47,742 shares of company stock worth $792,617. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of REV Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,908,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,815,000 after acquiring an additional 46,443 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of REV Group by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 167,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 29,429 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group in the first quarter worth $251,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group in the fourth quarter worth $670,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of REV Group by 321.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

REV Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

