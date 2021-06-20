Credit Suisse Group Boosts Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target to $163.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $158.00 to $163.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ETN. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eaton from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $149.59.

Eaton stock opened at $139.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $55.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton has a one year low of $82.44 and a one year high of $149.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.33.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Eaton’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $2,086,928.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,485 shares in the company, valued at $9,294,838.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $1,134,757.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,313 shares of company stock worth $4,159,670 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.0% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.4% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 17,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.4% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.6% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

