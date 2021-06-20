CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $138.26 Million

Analysts expect CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) to post $138.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CRA International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $136.40 million and the highest is $141.10 million. CRA International posted sales of $123.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CRA International will report full-year sales of $561.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $552.85 million to $566.72 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $594.42 million, with estimates ranging from $580.27 million to $607.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CRA International.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.54. CRA International had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $146.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRAI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of CRA International from $82.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

In other news, Director William F. Concannon sold 2,000 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 3,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $317,702.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,932.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRA International during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,000,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CRA International in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,279,000. Pembroke Management LTD increased its position in shares of CRA International by 4.6% in the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 304,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,713,000 after buying an additional 13,515 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CRA International by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after buying an additional 13,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CRA International by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,301,000 after buying an additional 10,395 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:CRAI traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.44. 66,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,846. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.16. CRA International has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $87.18. The company has a market cap of $633.00 million, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

