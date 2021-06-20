CPUchain Market Cap Tops $112,761.88 (CPU)

CPUchain (CURRENCY:CPU) traded 21.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. CPUchain has a total market cap of $112,761.88 and $248.00 worth of CPUchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CPUchain has traded 86% higher against the US dollar. One CPUchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00057026 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.42 or 0.00137709 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.83 or 0.00179575 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000200 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,447.09 or 1.00045177 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.74 or 0.00838594 BTC.

CPUchain Profile

CPUchain’s launch date was July 7th, 2019. CPUchain’s total supply is 51,157,750 coins. The Reddit community for CPUchain is /r/cpuchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPUchain’s official Twitter account is @cpuchain . The official website for CPUchain is cpuchain.org . CPUchain’s official message board is medium.com/cpuchain

Buying and Selling CPUchain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPUchain directly using US dollars.

