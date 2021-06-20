Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 33.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,680,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 673,684 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.10% of Cowen worth $94,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Cowen in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cowen during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Cowen by 135.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cowen during the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cowen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000.

COWN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point raised shares of Cowen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Cowen from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

COWN opened at $38.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cowen Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.45 and a 52-week high of $43.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.46.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $687.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.73 million. Cowen had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 42.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cowen Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is 3.52%.

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

