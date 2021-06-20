Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) by 76.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Covenant Logistics Group were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Covenant Logistics Group alerts:

NASDAQ CVLG opened at $20.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.55 million, a PE ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.95. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $23.97.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $220.89 million for the quarter. Covenant Logistics Group had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 9.96%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Covenant Logistics Group Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services to customers with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG).

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Logistics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Logistics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.