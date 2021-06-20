Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Position Increased by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 60.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 118,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,330 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $4,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $52,548,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 3,082,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,672 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,673,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,058,000 after purchasing an additional 734,350 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,375,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,685,000 after purchasing an additional 699,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,465,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,094,000 after acquiring an additional 410,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CUZ opened at $37.14 on Friday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1 year low of $24.17 and a 1 year high of $39.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 12.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.63.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

