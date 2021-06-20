Cortex Price Tops $0.19 on Major Exchanges (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. In the last seven days, Cortex has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cortex has a total market capitalization of $47.68 million and approximately $8.15 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cortex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000562 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00057744 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003884 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00024412 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $248.37 or 0.00732027 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00043449 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00083149 BTC.

About Cortex

Cortex (CTXC) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai . Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Cortex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

