Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 112,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $12.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 2.02. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $14.62.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qurate Retail news, Director John C. Malone sold 356,131 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $4,871,872.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,444,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,798,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $1,325,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,662,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,283,809.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 820,034 shares of company stock valued at $11,096,097 over the last 90 days. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QRTEA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Qurate Retail currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

