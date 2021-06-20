Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New Investment in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 37,620 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SEM. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Select Medical by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 305,090 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,439,000 after buying an additional 41,599 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Select Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $440,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Select Medical by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,633 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Select Medical by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,204,770 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $475,885,000 after buying an additional 473,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Select Medical by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,963 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Select Medical news, Director Bryan C. Cressey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $423,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,001.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $186,832.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,977.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 175,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,030,233. 18.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Select Medical stock opened at $40.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.48. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $43.25.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is 26.46%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on Select Medical from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America raised Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Select Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

