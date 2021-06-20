Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New Investment in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 59,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in Old Republic International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 57,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Old Republic International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Old Republic International by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Old Republic International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,032 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.12 per share, with a total value of $26,955.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,293.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rande Keith Yeager sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,192,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,046.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,782 shares of company stock valued at $45,818. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORI. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

ORI opened at $24.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.42. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $13.93 and a 52-week high of $26.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.84.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 208.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

