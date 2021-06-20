Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $1.43 Million in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 33,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 11,173 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 28,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,205,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,107,000 after buying an additional 1,546,107 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 58,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $45.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.23. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $31.93 and a one year high of $48.92.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 45.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.68%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GLPI. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.93.

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 1,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.21 per share, with a total value of $46,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 132,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,108,546.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,995,426.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

