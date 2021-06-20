Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,857 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 13,131 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 40,066 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,036,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $231,086,000 after acquiring an additional 602,926 shares during the last quarter. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEI opened at $46.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.08. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.97 and a 12 month high of $49.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.64. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Methode Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.10%.

In related news, Director Darren Dawson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $383,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

