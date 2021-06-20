Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,395 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,855 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.15% of Quanex Building Products worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,744,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,670,000 after purchasing an additional 420,036 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Quanex Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at $10,653,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Quanex Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at $4,271,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 274.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 175,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 128,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Quanex Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at $1,928,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NX opened at $24.78 on Friday. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 52 week low of $12.09 and a 52 week high of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.89. The stock has a market cap of $832.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.69.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The construction company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $270.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

