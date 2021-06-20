Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires New Stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NGVT. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Ingevity in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Ingevity in the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:NGVT opened at $79.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.15. Ingevity Co. has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $89.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.
Several research firms have recently commented on NGVT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ingevity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingevity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.
In other Ingevity news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $444,065.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,617,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Ingevity
Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.
