Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires New Stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NGVT. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Ingevity in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Ingevity in the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NGVT opened at $79.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.15. Ingevity Co. has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $89.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.05 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 15.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NGVT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ingevity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingevity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

In other Ingevity news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $444,065.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,617,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.