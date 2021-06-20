CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,149,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,293,000 after acquiring an additional 68,621 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,639,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,490,000 after acquiring an additional 55,995 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,427,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 769,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,343,000 after acquiring an additional 98,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,422,000 after acquiring an additional 24,301 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COR. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.44.

Shares of COR opened at $132.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.23. CoreSite Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $107.23 and a fifty-two week high of $141.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.83.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.82). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 93.72% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $157.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. This is an increase from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.66%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $486,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,583,912.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $101,226.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,112.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $726,969 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

