Contrasting Vroom (VRM) & The Competition

Vroom (NASDAQ: VRM) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Vroom to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Vroom alerts:

88.9% of Vroom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.0% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of Vroom shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Vroom and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vroom -15.19% -19.28% -14.27% Vroom Competitors 3.52% 134.55% 5.36%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vroom and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vroom $1.36 billion -$202.80 million -16.84 Vroom Competitors $6.21 billion $169.27 million 3.73

Vroom’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Vroom. Vroom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Vroom and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vroom 2 3 13 0 2.61 Vroom Competitors 225 1113 1348 46 2.44

Vroom currently has a consensus price target of $57.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.75%. As a group, “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies have a potential upside of 10.71%. Given Vroom’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Vroom is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Vroom competitors beat Vroom on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc. operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc. and changed its name to Vroom, Inc. in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.