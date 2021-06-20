Contrasting Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) and Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG)

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) and Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.4% of Stabilis Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.9% of Northwest Natural shares are owned by institutional investors. 77.4% of Stabilis Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Northwest Natural shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Stabilis Solutions has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northwest Natural has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Stabilis Solutions and Northwest Natural, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stabilis Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Northwest Natural 1 2 2 0 2.20

Northwest Natural has a consensus target price of $55.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.38%. Given Northwest Natural’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Northwest Natural is more favorable than Stabilis Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Stabilis Solutions and Northwest Natural’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stabilis Solutions -12.19% -8.90% -6.88% Northwest Natural 11.04% 9.15% 2.21%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stabilis Solutions and Northwest Natural’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stabilis Solutions $41.55 million 3.49 -$6.76 million N/A N/A Northwest Natural $773.68 million 2.07 $76.78 million $2.30 22.68

Northwest Natural has higher revenue and earnings than Stabilis Solutions.

Summary

Northwest Natural beats Stabilis Solutions on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stabilis Solutions Company Profile

Stabilis Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, distribution, and fueling services to various end markets in North America. It operates in two segments, LNG and Power Delivery. The company supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors; and offers fuel solutions to industrial users of propane, diesel, and other crude-based fuel products, as well as provides cryogenic equipment rental and field services. It also provides electrical and instrumentation construction, and installation services; and builds electrical systems. The company serves aerospace, industrial, utilities and pipelines, mining, energy, commercial, and transportation markets. Stabilis Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon. In addition, it is involved in water businesses and other investment activities. It serves approximately 2.5 million natural gas customers in approximately 140 communities through 770,000 meters; and 63,000 people through approximately 26,000 connections in the Pacific Northwest and Texas. The company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

