ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Trading Up 6.8%

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)’s stock price was up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.10 and last traded at $11.99. Approximately 1,124,281 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 18,019,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.23.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WISH. Citigroup reduced their target price on ContextLogic from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on ContextLogic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. ContextLogic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.92.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.07.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.77 million. The firm’s revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Pai Liu sold 12,380 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $103,620.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,220.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 55,426 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $463,915.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 86,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,330.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 765,806 shares of company stock valued at $6,420,124. 32.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. 55.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ContextLogic Company Profile (NASDAQ:WISH)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.