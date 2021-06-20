Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) Shares Bought by Knott David M

Knott David M lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) by 160.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,909 shares during the quarter. Knott David M’s holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 86,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,959,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,822,000 after purchasing an additional 277,100 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNST traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,981,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,649. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $39.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 2.54.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Constellation Pharmaceuticals to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Truist cut shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.44.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

